Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

