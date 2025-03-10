Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after buying an additional 587,947 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

