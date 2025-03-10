Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

