Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 108,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

