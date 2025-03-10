Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

