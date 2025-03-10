Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,406 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $82.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLI

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.