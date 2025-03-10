Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,193 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,114 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,682 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

IRM opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

