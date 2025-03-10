Keybank National Association OH Sells 287 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 551,980 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy by 156.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,778,000 after buying an additional 4,126,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,548 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,198,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,072,000 after purchasing an additional 722,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

