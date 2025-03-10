Keybank National Association OH Sells 375 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

