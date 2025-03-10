Keybank National Association OH Sells 50 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $472.05 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.76.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

