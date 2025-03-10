Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %
BLDR opened at $134.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.45 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
