Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mattel were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

