K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II’s Quiet Period To End on March 17th (NASDAQ:KFIIU)

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II’s (NASDAQ:KFIIU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 17th. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KFIIU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 2, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

