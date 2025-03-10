Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.08 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.