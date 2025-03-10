Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total transaction of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

