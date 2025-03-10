Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.6 %

LAMR opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $139.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.