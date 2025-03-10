Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading 28% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
