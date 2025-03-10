Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Still a Buy?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 28.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

