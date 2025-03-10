Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.