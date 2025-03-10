loanDepot (LDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 106,784 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $231,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,467.28. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 678,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

