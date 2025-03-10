Manchester United (MANU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter. Manchester United has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANU stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

