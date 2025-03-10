MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.