Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 531.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.