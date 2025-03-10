Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries Trading Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

