Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 531.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

