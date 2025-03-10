Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.