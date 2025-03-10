Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) were down 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

