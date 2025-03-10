Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

