Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
