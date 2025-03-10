MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLNK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

MLNK stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other MeridianLink news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,845 shares of company stock worth $2,182,567. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

