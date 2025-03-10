Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.00, for a total value of $593,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,580. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total transaction of $243,323.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,548.24. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,907 shares of company stock valued at $496,008,888 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $625.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

