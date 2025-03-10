Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $381.00 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

