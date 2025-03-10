Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in Apple by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 100,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

