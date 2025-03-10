Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

