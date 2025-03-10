Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $179.13.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

