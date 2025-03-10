Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

