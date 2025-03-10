Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $88.33 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Benchmark lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

