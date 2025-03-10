Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Macerich by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Macerich Stock Down 4.1 %

MAC stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.08%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

