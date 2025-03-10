Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

