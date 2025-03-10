Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 314.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

