Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

