Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

