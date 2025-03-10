Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.95 and a 52 week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

