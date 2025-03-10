Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.0 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

