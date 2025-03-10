Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

