Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $333.90 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $384.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.