Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 243,700.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.2% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on IPG
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
Shares of IPG opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $35.17.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.