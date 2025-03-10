Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 60,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

