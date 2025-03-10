Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 355,058 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

