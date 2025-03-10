Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.